Police are investigating a hit and run fatal accident Posted by: admin Posted date: August 23, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts GTT ready for liberalisation Chinese owned supermarket robbed millions of dollars Effects of 7.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Guyana Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – August 21, 2018 Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.