You Are Here: Home » News » Critically ill children will now be given added care and attention with the setting up of the country’s first Pediatric Critical Unit

Critically ill children will now be given added care and attention with the setting up of the country’s first Pediatric Critical Unit

Posted by: Posted date: July 28, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top