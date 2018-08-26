You Are Here: Home » News » Taking it one step further, opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo plans to move a motion in the National Assembly over alcohol

Taking it one step further, opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo plans to move a motion in the National Assembly over alcohol

Posted by: Posted date: August 26, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top