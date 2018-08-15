Small natural gas explosion occurs in Diamond Village

Another natural gas eruption occurred at the well at Diamond, East Bank Demerara Wednesday morning, according to the Civil Defence Commission which conducted an early assessment of the area.

The site remains active, but not at the magnitude as before. Small bubbles can be seen from the hole which initially triggered the eruption.

Earlier in the year, there was a large explosion which sent shockwaves through the community. The owner was reportedly having a well drilled in his backyard. It was reported that the substances that were coming from the hole, reached tens of feet into the air and the yard was four feet under slush.