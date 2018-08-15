Juvenile missing from holding centre

Sixteen-year-old Leon Patterson who was being held at the Juvenile Holding Centre was discovered missing from the facility on August 9th, 2018, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The discovery was made when the Juvenile’s mother came to visit him at the facility during visiting hours (12hrs- 13hrs) on the day in question.

An instant search of the premises and surrounding areas was then made which proved futile. The security cameras were then examined, which revealed that one juvenile was emptying garbage, while the escapee was seen walking towards the admin building unaccompanied. Another video recording from another camera shows the escapee exiting the admin building through the back door.

The relevant authorities were immediately informed and the facility was visited by the ‘A’ Division Commander and other officers of the Guyana Police Force. A search of the Sophia area was immediately done by Police from A and C divisions.

They are asking anyone with knowledge about the teen to make contact with the nearest Police Station as the Police continue their Search.