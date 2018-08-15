Brazilian miner died of single gunshot to head – Pathologist

Marques is the Brazilian miner who was reportedly shot and killed by Guyanese police last week in the Puruni District on Saturday in front of his mother. The Pathologist indicated that the bullet entered from the back and exited through the front; he also opined that the deceased was shot from a range more than five feet.

A Subordinate Officer and a Constable were arrested following the alleged murder. The Brazilian miner was killed in the Puruni District on Saturday in front of his mother. According to the Police, initial inquiries revealed that the Subordinate Officer and the Constable who are both stationed at the Kurupung Police Station abandoned the said Station sometime on Friday morning.

The ranks reportedly left on an ATV for patrol duties, armed with a .30mm Carbine Rifle and subsequently joined a boat and proceeded to a Landing along the Puruni River. The Police release added that upon arrival at the Landing, sometime around midday on Saturday, the Subordinate Officer claimed that he remained in the boat while the Constable armed with the rifle, exited and proceeded to a shop and shortly after two loud explosions were heard which caused him the Subordinate Officer to proceed to make enquiries.

The Subordinate Officer also stated that the Constable told him that a male fired a gunshot at him and he returned fire. However, eyewitnesses said the man was unharmed. The two Policemen were flown to the city and remain in custody at the Police investigations continue into the murder.