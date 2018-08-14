911 system fully functional says GPF
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reassuring the public that, contrary to false reports, the 911 system is fully functional.
The GPF is cautioning that the 911 facility serves a specific purpose and must be allowed to serve that purpose.
Prank calls and other calls which waste a lot of “valuable time” and resources have been noted by the GPF.
They are also urging citizens to conduct themselves in a manner in keeping with that of a good citizen.
The 911 system was officially launched in November of last year and is outfitted with a number of special features including selective call transfers and automatic caller identification and the option to send a text message in case of the inability to make a call, scalable call handling. Other features include customizer reporting which can expand to cooperate graphical geographic information system (GIS) and integration with the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).