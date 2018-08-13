Telephone service will be disrupted along East Bank Berbice on Tuesday – GTT

The Guyana Telephone Telegraphy Company GTT has announced that there will be a disruption of service for Tuesday, August 14 from 9:00hrs – 13:00hrs along East Bank Berbice.

This disruption is to accommodate the moving of two sections of fiber cables to allow for the construction of bridges associated with the Road Rehabilitation project being conducted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The following services will be affected during the aforementioned hours:-

Landline service from Vigilance to Blairmont

Mobile service from Edinburg to Orealla (the entire East Bank Berbice, East Coast Berbice, and Corentyne will be affected)

DSL and Data from New Amsterdam to Corriverton