Foreigners who assaulted Guyanese miners to appear in court Tuesday 

The two Ukrainian nationals who were caught on camera assaulting and threatening Guyanese miners in region 7 will be charged. This decision was taken after legal advice obtained instructed that the men who spoke Russian should be charged.

The men have been identified as Vitaly Paraschuck, 38 and Maksym Furtak, 33.

Paraschuck will be charged with two counts of threatening behavior and assault causing actual bodily harm committed on Charles Clarke.

While Furtak will be charged with threatening behavior committed on Rudolph Deane.

Additionally, the Ukrainians, as well as Charles Clarke, will be charged separately with contravention of the Private Security Services Act of 2009 for failure to wear their prescribed uniforms.

They are all expected to appear before Her Worship, the Chief Magistrate on Tuesday, according to police.