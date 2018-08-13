Farmer found dead on Corentyne Highway; hit and run suspected

The lifeless body of a Corentyne, Berbice man was discovered on the northern carriageway of the Killmarnock Public Road in the wee hours of Monday morning by passersby.

The man has been identified as Marlon Cox, 40, an ex-cop and farmer of Tain Village, Corentyne.

His body was discovered with injuries to its right hand and head, which are consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. It was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary and it was one of the dead man’s relatives who identified him.