Smoking prohibited at upcoming CPL Games – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that public smoking is prohibited at the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018 which will be held between August 9th and September 9th .

In a media release, the Ministry stated that “smoking of cigarettes, e-cigars or any narcotic substance will NOT BE ALLOWED during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches at Guyana National Stadium (Providence)…No smoking within 50 meters of the entrance to or exit of the stadium.”

This is in keeping with the new tobacco control law which protects the population from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Guyana will host seven matches, including two playoff matches.