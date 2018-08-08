Russian national who attacked Guyanese miner on the run; accomplice arrested

By Tracey Khan –

One of the private Russian guards who assaulted a Guyanese miner in region 7 was arrested by police on Tuesday.

His arrest comes days after a video of the incident which was shared on Facebook was met with widespread outrage from Guyanese here and abroad, who called for the foreigners to be held accountable for their misconduct.

The Russian guard who actually assaulted and pulled a gun on the miner is now on the run, he escaped before ranks could carry out the arrest.

The Russian native works with West Bank Demerara Gold Inc – a local mining company with Russian interests.

The miner who was assaulted is attached to Hopkinson Mining & Logistics company. He was carrying out routine duties along with another colleague on their employer’s claim in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area when the incident occurred in April of this year.

The Ministry of Natural Resources ordered an immediate probe into the incident after the incident was made public.

The Russians are also accused of beating and handcuffing another miner to the roof of a shed, among other grievous acts committed against Guyanese miners.