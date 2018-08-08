East Coast four-lane widening project 60 completed

The Multi-Billion-dollar East Coast Demerara road widening and improvement project remains on schedule for the September 2019 deadline. The extending of the four-lane section from Better Hope to Annandale is now 60 percent completed.

Technical Services Manager at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Nigel Erskine informed the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the plan is to complete the four-lane section by the end of the year and proceed with the upgrade of the two lanes from Annandale to Bellfield subsequently.

“Ongoing works include the extension of the bridges, construction of drains which is about 90 percent complete; the construction of 400 meters of revetments at Triumph of which 250 meters have been completed as well as the extension of the culverts to accommodate the four-lane road.”

When completed, the four-lane section will have a median in the center equipped with streetlights. Sidewalks will be built along populated villages, seven bridges and 12 culverts will be widened, and 11 traffic signals will be installed at busy intersections along the roadway.

On the issue of the relocation of vendors at the Mon Repos and Lusignan Markets and the removal of utilities, Erskine said, “We are engaging various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils to provide locations to accommodate the vendors. The issue with the relocation of utilities, the progress has improved but there is still need for improvement.”

In 2016, the government and the People’s Republic of China signed a GYD $9.6Billion (US$45.5Million) concessional loan for the completion of the widening of the road between Better Hope and Belfield. Guyana has contributed $2.7Billion towards the project.