President says APNU respects AFC’s decision to go to LGE polls alone; PPP says party is struggling to survive

The (APNU) faction of the government is respectful of the Alliance for Change’s decision to head to November 12, 2018, local government elections alone. This is according to President David Granger. The Head of State was attending a ceremony commemorating the 33rd death anniversary of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham on Monday in the Botanical Gardens.

“This is internal decision making in the AFC…but we respect their decision and the AFC I think respects the decision within the APNU…This is entirely a local matter, it is entirely a political party-matter, but we do not feel there is any danger that the coalition is in jeopardy,” the President explained.

President Granger who is also Chairman of the APNU echoed similar sentiments as the AFC, noting that both parties are committed to the coalition government.

On Sunday, the AFC announced its decision to go to the local polls alone. The opposition People’s Progressive Party criticized the AFC’s decision, noting that the party is “struggling to survive as a relevant political force.”