Mother of three murdered by abusive husband who commits suicide

A 29-year-old woman of Chesney Corentyne, Berbice was allegedly murdered by her abusive husband who moments after committing the act took his own life at their home on Monday, August 08.

Dead is Subrina Lakhan, a housewife, and mother of three. This newscast understands that the victim’s reputed husband Ramesh Ramdeen, 42, a labourer at Rose Hall Estate was an alcoholic who was in the habit of threatening her and he would often abuse her. Unable to cope with the abuse, Lakhan took out a protection order against Ramesh.

According to police, earlier on Monday Sabrina was accompanied by a police constable to the home she shared with the man and their children under the pretext that she wanted to collect her clothes. On arrival, she told the ranks that she wanted to stay with her husband, so they left her with Ramesh.

Later, her neighbour Tarmattie Ibaran heard the victim screaming for help and telling Ramesh, “that she loves him and she not going to leave him.”

When the neighbour checked, the couple’s home was locked and the screaming had eventually stopped, however, the woman immediately telephoned the nearby police station.

When ranks arrived they found Ramesh’s body in a pool of blood with his throat slit, and Subrina who was also in a pool of blood with her throat slit, her husband’s cutlass with blood stains was next to her. Police suspect that the man used the said Cutlass to take his own life.

The couple leaves to mourn their13, 8 and 6 yr. old children. (By Tracey Khan)