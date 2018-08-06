Major disaster averted at Pegasus hotel; deep Fryer explodes

By Tracey Khan –

A fire was contained in the kitchen area of the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston Georgetown after a deep fryer overheated and caught fire Sunday evening (August 05th).

The hotel was immersed in smoke prompting guests, staff, and a wedding party to evacuate the building.

There was no emergency fire alarm plan to ensure persons inside the building could exit safely and it is widely reported that the alarm isn’t functioning. Some exits were padlocked. The hotel’s management is now being criticized for its safety protocol.

This has prompted guests to seek accommodations elsewhere since they no longer feel safe at the hotel.