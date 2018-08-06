AFC decides to go to LGE polls alone; reaffirms commitment to coalition Gov’t 

The Alliance for Change (AFC) has announced that it will be contesting the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) alone. In a media release on Sunday , the political party which makes up a part of the APNU+AFC coalition said this decision was reached following inconclusive negotiations with the APNU.

However; the party made it clear that this applies only for “LGE 2018″ and does not, in any way, affect the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, nor does it, in any way, change the AFC’s position on coalition politics at the national level. The AFC remains and reaffirms that it is, committed to the APNU+AFC Coalition.”

Further, AFC’s media release explained that the party’s Management Committee has resolved into the LGE Campaign Committee and is chaired by David Patterson who has been appointed Campaign Director. Juretha Fernandes has been appointed Deputy Campaign Director. Appointments to other positions will be done subsequently.

“The AFC is in full preparation mode for LGE, including hosting meetings in the various constituencies and identifying potential candidates who will be subject to a rigorous internal vetting process before the official appointment. Candidates will be addressing the local issues which are of concern to citizens and working collaboratively to find practical and implementable solutions.”

The party is currently determining which municipalities and constituencies it will strategically contest as it does not envision contesting in each Neighbourhood Democratic Council and in every constituency of all municipalities until subsequent election cycles.

The AFC is confident of the support it will continue to receive from the people of Guyana and can assure citizens that it will only nominate candidates of the highest caliber and quality.