You Are Here: Home » News » President defends the appointment of environmentalist Dr. Bynoe who was hired to head the country’s Department of Energy

President defends the appointment of environmentalist Dr. Bynoe who was hired to head the country’s Department of Energy

Posted by: Posted date: August 04, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top