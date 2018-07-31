Guyana Public Service Union blames Government for the state of the Public Service, says government fails to keep campaign promises to workers Posted by: admin Posted date: July 31, 2018 In: News, Top Stories Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Fire destroys living quarters of Forestry Commission employees Four men remanded to prison after the discovery of 250 pounds of marijuana Plans moving a pace to house 5000 families by 2020, says housing developer Two die in East Coast Demerara accident Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.