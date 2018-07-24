Former gov’t minister celebrates new ExxonMobil announcement – calls on Guyana to be ready for the economic boom

Former Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, Robert Persaud has celebrated the recent announcement by ExxonMobil and has called on all of Guyana to be ready for what is to come.

Following the announcement by the oil and gas exploration company, Persaud took to his Facebook page, giving kudos to the expected economic boom.

According to him, in less than seven years, Guyana’s economy will jump from US$3.68Billion to close to a US$15Billion (more than GYD$3Trillion). This would mean that individual worth would increase by as much as 400 percent.

He said there is no other country whose wealth is projected to expand by over 400 percent in the next seven years.

The former minister said news like this should motivate Guyanese to do less bickering, finger-pointing and move ahead with the task of getting the country ready for what he described as “real prosperity.”

Persaud said, “we are on the way to phenomenal prosperity and don’t let the naysayers hold us back from getting ready, they all have their own agendas!”

ExxonMobil announced that its Stabroek Block has been confirmed to have more than four billion oil-equivalent barrels and has increased its estimate of the discovered recoverable resources from a previous estimate of 3.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels.