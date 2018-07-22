Streetlights installed and turned in Stanleytown, Islington, and Glasgow

The stretch of roadway from Stanleytown New Amsterdam to Glasgow Village, East Bank Berbice is now illuminated as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure switched on the newly installed LED street lights in mid-July.

Residents in the communities of Stanleytown, Islington, and Glasgow are the beneficiaries of this project.

The surrounding villages are also expected to have streetlights installed as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure continues its massive rehabilitation of the East Bank Berbice area. Poles and streetlights are already connected in several other villages.

The MPI funded project will include reconstruction and widening of the once impassable stretch of road, new concrete bridges replacing wooden ones, as well as the installation of new water lines and street lights.

Families were seen taking a stroll along the public roads as they “checked out” the new lights. Many expressed satisfaction with the changes. (DPI, Guyana)