43% increase in rice export earns Guyana $23.2B more for 2018

Guyana has increased its export of rice by 87,000 tonnes for the period of January to June 2018 when compared to the period last year.

This is according to General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Nizam Hassan.

“When we look at the figures compared to the first half of 2017, we saw first that the total volume that has been exported is 290,000 tonnes which is 43% more than the 203,000 tonnes than was exported during the first half of 2017,” Hassan said in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The increase has so far earned the country GYD$23.2Billion (US$111Million) this year against the value of the export for the first half of 2017 which was GYD$16.1Billion (US$77Million).

The General Manager credited the increase to the determination of rice producers and millers to meet production targets and more so Guyana’s access to new markets, particularly in Latin America.

“We’ve seen some significant increases in some of the blocks, for example, exports to Latin America jumped by 215 percent. In the first half of 2017. We did 64,000 tonnes as against 202,000+ tonnes in the first half of 2018.”

Standing out for exports was Mexico and Cuba taking a total of 133,000 tonnes, 45,000 and 88,000 respectively. Both countries did not take during the January to June exports of 2017.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo facilitated access to the Mexico market.