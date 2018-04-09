‘Killer mom’ sentenced to 98 years in jail

The 25-year-old mother who was convicted of killing her two children in 2014 was on Monday slapped with a 98-year jail sentence in the High Court by Justice Navendra Singh.

Hofosawa Awena Rutherford of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was found guilty by a 12 member jury of the horrendous crime. She was accused of feeding her 16 month-old son Ajoya Cadogan and her 4-year-old daughter Odaceia Cadogan with rat poison.

The woman reportedly had several disagreements with the children’s father who resides overseas which led her to kill them. This was her way of hurting him, according to family members. She pleaded for mercy from Justice Singh before the sentence was handed down.