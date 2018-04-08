Detained teen who escaped police custody re-arrested 

A few hours after escaping police custody, the ‘B’ field Sophia teen who was detained for being in possession of guns and ammunition was re-arrested Sunday morning.

It was his mother who alerted police of her son's whereabouts after he escaped from the Cove and John Police station on the East Coast Demerara.

Crime Chief Paul Williams and ‘C’ division Commander Edmond Cooper along with other senior officers were on the scene and overlooked the operation.

The teen’s mother has spoken out against her son’s suspected involvement with criminal elements which she believes led to his arrest.

Two other men were also arrested last week during a police-led intelligence operation where one .40 caliber Taurus pistol with six live rounds, two .32 special revolvers with four live rounds and seventy-nine grams of cannabis sativa were discovered.

The 16-year-old boy is also being investigated for an alleged robbery under arms committed on a resident of the community recently, according to police.