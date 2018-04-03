Police continuing murder investigation of common law wife Army Captain Posted by: admin Posted date: April 03, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Education is a key to success Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – March 29, 2018 City Hall closes down Cemetery Road eating house Acting Top Cop takes aim at eyewitness and attorney over seawall shooting Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.