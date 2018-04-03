Counting his lucky stars, a market vendor shot is shot three times but was just grazed by the bullets Posted by: admin Posted date: April 03, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Nine persons arrested in death of security guard in Rose Hall Police continuing murder investigation of common law wife Army Captain Education is a key to success Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – March 29, 2018 Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.