City hall closes down Cemetery Road eating house Posted by: admin Posted date: March 29, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Acting Top Cop takes aim at eyewitness and attorney over seawall shooting Government calls for inquest into the shooting of the three men at the seawall by the police Head of state said he has no problem with criticism Climate change is real, president tells Pathfinder Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.