Guyanese man hospitalized in NY after losing memory, finally reunited with family in his native land

By Tracey Khan

After losing his memory and being hospitalized for several months in a New York facility, Guyanese Ulric McDonald called ‘Piah’ has finally been reunited with his family in his native land.

The Belladrum, West Coast Berbice resident who lived in the United States for a number of years faced several challenges including dementia and memory loss which landed him in the Bellvue Hospital in Manhattan. After officials from the hospital reached out to two non-profit groups one from the U.S. and one from Guyana, they began to work immediately to reunite the elderly man with his family.

Through aggressive advocacy, the Guyana Action Committee (GA) & United Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM) worked around the clock to properly confirm his identity, located relatives in Guyana and now he’s back home with loved ones.

Operations Director of GAC, Bonita Montaque said family members were happy to welcome him home. The organizations will be continuing the advocacy on the ground for continuous secure support.