Seven homeless after a fire gutted an East Bank Demerara home Posted by: admin Posted date: March 14, 2018 In: News, Top Stories Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Top Cop says Fine man gang responsible for Lindo Creek murders Foreign nationals working illegally in interior given opportunity to regularise status Berbice accident: Survivors share their account of the accident which claimed 12 lives; case set for March 2018 in New Amsterdam high court Retrenched sugar workers of the closed Wales Sugar Estate staged a picketing action over their severance pay. Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.