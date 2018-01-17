You Are Here: Home » News » Wanted man arrested in Buxton with “weed”  

A 28-year-old Buxtonian who has been evading justice for months after he was granted his pre-trial liberty by the Court on a joint charge of Rape was apprehended Tuesday night by ranks of a police patrol at Sideline Dam, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.
Police stated that at the time of his arrest, the accused rapist, who was also wanted for questioning in relation to several armed robberies, was found in possession of twenty-nine (29) grams of cannabis, packaged in small-sized ziploc bags.

