UPDATE: Two arrested in Leopold Street shooting

The woman who was shot in the Leopold and Breda Streets, Charlestown drive-by shooting incident just before midday on Wednesday has been identified as shop owner, Jacqueline Lagnah, 55.

Police stated that the woman received two gunshot injuries to her lower back. She is presently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and is said to be in a critical state.

A male known only as ‘Barney’ with whom one of the suspects had an altercation Tuesday night and who the suspect had accused of allegedly robbing his (suspect’s) friend, was allegedly stabbed during the incident this morning, but his whereabouts at this time are unknown.

Two male suspects, from East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown have been taken into custody along with a motor car in which they were intercepted, shortly after the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly armed with handguns, arrived at the location in a motor car; another heated altercation ensued with “Barney” who was allegedly stabbed in the face and the suspects began shooting indiscriminately thereby resulting in the female being injured.