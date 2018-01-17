Leopold Street woman shot in drive-by shooting 

A woman was shot during a drive-by shooting in Leopold Street, Georgetown just after midday on Wednesday (January 17).

The shooting is reportedly gang-related and stemmed from an argument between two men which occurred a few hours before this incident.

This news outlet understands that following the argument one of the men came back with a group of males and dealt several chops to his aggressor and then opened fire.

The so far unidentified woman who was struck by the bullet is currently seeking medical attention at a city hospital.