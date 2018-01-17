Construction worker who fell from Psychiatric hospital building now in a stable condition

The young construction worker who was injured after falling from a three-story structure at the National Psychiatric hospital at Fort Canje, Berbice is now in a stable condition and remains a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Christopher Singh, 20, slipped and fell while working on the old structure in the compound on Monday .

The father of one who resides at Maida Farm, Corentyne,

was in an unconscious state when he was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.

Singh is employed by Construction company Bansingh Gayadeen. The company is demolishing the building free of cost since it has been out of use for over 15 years.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.