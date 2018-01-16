Wife among two arrested in Pomeroon River double murder

Two persons are in custody including the wife of one of the farmers who was murdered in the Pomeroon River on Sunday.

The two friends were shot and killed by two armed men, who then fled the scene by boat. There are reports that the shooting may have been drug-related.

Police recovered one 9mm pistol and magazine, one .38 revolver, 16 live twelve gauge cartridges, 21 live .38 rounds and two 9mm spent shells along with 51 and a half grams of cannabis in the area.

On Sunday at Grant Stelling Road Pomeroon 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally called ‘Jadge’ a farmer of the lower Pomeroon and 23-year-old Martin Godette, also a farmer of the lower Pomeroon were shot to their heads by two males armed with guns.