“We are better together” APNU to AFC on LGE 

Following the announcement by the Alliance for Change (AFC) that it is contemplating going solo for the upcoming Local Government Elections, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has stated that “we are better together.”

In a media release, the party stated that, “at meetings of the Executive Council of APNU held in September 2017 and January 2018, all five parties that make up the Partnership, the Guyana Action Party (GAP); the Justice for All Party (JFAP); the National Front Alliance (NFA); the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR); and the Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) reaffirmed their commitment to competing in the forthcoming local government elections as a united team.”

Further, APNU noted that it was established six and a half years ago, not as a temporary electoral expedient, but on the basis of an enduring political principle.

“APNU protested and struggled for the return of these elections to enable people in their communities to democratically elect their representatives…APNU believes that Local Government Elections are an important platform and a Constitutional right.”

APNU Partners have already started to plan collectively for the local government elections campaign.

AFC is contemplating the way to reconnect with grassroots and maintain its identity.