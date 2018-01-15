Two men executed in Pomeroon River 

Two men were shot dead Sunday afternoon at Grant Stelling Hope, lower Pomeroon River.

The victims have been identified as Ambrose Baharally called “Jadge”, 28, and Martin Godette, 23. The men were shot to the head by two men who were armed with handguns, according to police. The victims were farmers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the now dead men were seen conversing with the suspects shortly before two loud explosions were heard and the alleged shooters were seen fleeing the scene by boat.

The victims were discovered motionless and taken to the Charity Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies are presently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Investigators have retrieved a 9MM spent shell and a live round at the scene.

Stringent efforts are being made to quickly apprehend the suspects. A further update will be given in a subsequent release.