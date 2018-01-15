Suspect further detained in “korner kick” bar manager’s murder

The suspect in the murder of “Korner Kick” bar manager Tevin Parris has been further detained after dectectives were granted an extension by the court to keep the man in custody.

This is according to Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman.

The unidentified suspect is a close friend of the victim. He was detained last Wednesday after the post mortem revealed that Parris was murdered.

The scene was staged to make it appear as a Suicide. He was discovered by his uncle lying dead on his bed and a gun suspected to be the murder weapon was found next to his bed. He was not a licensed firearm holder.

Parris’ relatives are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served. His mother explained that months before his murder he was repeatedly threatened because of the steady progress he was making.