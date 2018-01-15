Man critical after falling from three-story building in Berbice
A construction worker had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public hospital after falling from an old building at the National Psychiatric hospital at Fort Canje, Berbice on Monday (January 15).
The man whose only name was given as “Devin” is listed as critical after he was picked up in an unconscious state after falling from the three-story building.
He was in the process of demolishing an old building inside the compound when he slipped and fell.