53-Y-O pedal cyclist killed in accident on Corentyne road 

A 53-year-old pedal cyclist is the country’s latest road fatality. Devenana Hardeo of No. 69 village, Corentyne was killed Sunday evening after he was struck down by a hire car driver on the #71 Public Road.

Police stated that motor car HC 6790 driven by a 25-year-old resident of Tarlogie Village and the cyclist were proceeding north along the western carriageway with the cyclist in the lead when it was alleged that the car which was speeding struck the bicycle from the rear.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the said hospital ‘s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation; he was tested for alcohol and found negative.