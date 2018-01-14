City constable arrested following the fatal shooting of detainee 

A City Constabulary Lance Corporal has been taken into police custody following the fatal shooting of thirty-four-year-old Marlon Fredericks of Tiger Bay, which occurred about 13:15h Sunday (January 14) outside of the City Constabulary Outpost at Regent and Bourda, Georgetown. The deceased was the same individual who yesterday was involved in an incident with another rank of the said City Constabulary.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim who was in custody at the Outpost for assaulting a peace officer and simple larceny allegedly forced his way outside of the lockups when it was opened to let out another prisoner to use the toilet.

A struggle reportedly ensued between the victim and the lance corporal who tried to restrain him and in the process, the prisoner (victim) ran out the Outpost and was fatally shot once in the lower back by the Lance Corporal who was armed with a Service Pistol.