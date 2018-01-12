Hire car impounded over suspected robbery at East Bank Mall

A female cashier was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash by two gun-toting bandits at C&F Mall located at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred Thursday morning.

According to police, the 22-year-old was in the Western Union section of the supermarket when she was approached by the suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her and demanded cash; which she handed over, the men then escaped the building.

The victim immediately raised an alarm and the owner of the business who was in a nearby office and is a licensed firearm holder responded and gave chase after the bandits. The men entered a waiting motor car which sped through Water Street, Bagotstown; during the process, the businessman discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction. It is not known at this time if any of the bandits were injured.

Investigators have since impounded and are currently processing a vehicle which fits the description of the one allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The vehicle which carries a hire car registration number and has several suspected bullet holes at the rear was found abandoned in Agricola Backdam.