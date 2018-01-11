Motorcycle bandit caught after robbing police constable of gold chain

A motorcycle bandit was caught shortly after a violent attack and robbery on a Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident Wednesday night (January 10).

Police stated that prompt response by ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station resulted in the arrest of one of two bandits.

The victim was conversing with a relative when the suspects approached on a motorcycle; the pillion rider brandished a handgun, dismounted and gun-butted the victim to his head. He was then relieved of his $220,000 gold chain and the bandits fled the scene.

The matter was reported and one of the suspects was arrested shortly after in the community. Though he was positively identified by the victim who is a police Constable stationed at an interior location, he has denied the allegation.

The stolen property has not been recovered or the firearm allegedly used, found. The accomplice and the motorcycle are being sought as investigations continue.

Meanwhile in an unrelated incident. A Soesdyke, Linden Highway resident was busted with an unlicensed Taurus pistol and four live rounds Wednesday night.

Police acting on information received arrested the 23-year-old, unemployed male and conducted a search on his East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home when the bust was made.

Investigations are in progress.