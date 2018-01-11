Medical practitioner and son found with illegal gun

A medical practitioner and her son are in police custody following the discovery of an unlicensed .380 pistol.

The 58-year-old and her 22-year-old son who is a student at a tertiary institution are assisting with the investigation. The illegal weapon was found in the elderly woman’s car which was securely parked on Sheriff Street this morning, according to police.

The son has since indicated to investigators that he found the weapon three weeks ago.