Corentyne mother jailed for 15 months on fraud charges

A Corentyne mother of two was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to defrauding several Berbicians of millions of dollars.

Shreemattie “Artie” Singh of Williamsburg, Corentyne posed as a Ministry of Housing Official when she committed the crime.

She was slapped with five charges of obtaining money by fraud when she appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday . She was given a three months sentence on each charge, which will run consecutively.

The court heard that the 29-year-old woman obtained $140,000 from Samantha Mohamed, with the promise of obtaining a house lot for her.

She was also charged with obtaining $50,000 from Sunil Shivcharran and $70,000 from Naresh Ramsarsad, all residents of Kilcoy, Corentyne. The woman also defrauded a pensioner of $500,000.

Singh also defrauded Hemwattie Romatar of Alness Village, Corentyne of $600,000.

She is well known to the persons who were defrauded and would not offer them receipts once payment is made, telling them the boss has to get a portion of the money to process their application faster. More persons believed to be victims are coming forward.