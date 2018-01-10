UPDATE: Friend arrested for young businessman’s murder

By Tracey Khan- Drakes – The Police have arrested a friend for questioning in relation to the murder of ‘Korner Kick’ bar manager, Tevin Parris.

The arrest comes hours after the Post Mortem results for the manager who was found dead on his bed stated that his injuries were not consistent with that of a suicide.

It was Commander of ‘A’ Divison Marlon Chapman who explained that Parris’ murder may have been staged to look like a suicide.