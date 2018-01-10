You Are Here: Home » News » UPDATE: Friend arrested for young businessman’s murder

UPDATE: Friend arrested for young businessman’s murder

By Tracey Khan- Drakes – The Police have arrested a friend for questioning in relation to the murder of ‘Korner Kick’ bar manager, Tevin Parris.
The arrest comes hours after the Post Mortem results for the manager who was found dead on his bed stated that his injuries were not consistent with that of a suicide.
It was Commander of ‘A’ Divison Marlon Chapman who explained that Parris’ murder may have been staged to look like a suicide.
Paris, 21, was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday morning. A gun was found next to him. He is not a licensed firearm holder.

  • Anonymous

    January 10, 2018 at 21:49

    That young man have all his youth within him, I’m really saddened. Hope who ever is responsible get the full blunt of the law in guyana.

