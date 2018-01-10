Police vehicle destroyed in fire of unknown origin 

A Guyana Police Force vehicle which was parked inside the compound of the police station at Sisters Village, East Bank Demerara burst into flames this evening (January 10), following a fire of unknown origin.

According to a rank stationed at the location said sparks and smoke were seen emanating from the bonnet of the vehicle, then it burst into flames. Residents and ranks quickly formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to quell the blaze but the entire car was already destroyed.