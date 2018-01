The Post Mortem results for the manager of ‘Korner Kick’ bar who was found dead on his bed stated that the results are not consistent with that of a suicide.

Commander of ‘A’ Divison Marlon Chapman explained that Tevin Parris’ murder may have been staged to look like a suicide.

Paris, 21, was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday morning. A gun was found next to him. He is not a licensed firearm holder.