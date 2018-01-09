‘Salt Fish’ and ‘Raju’ charged with neighbor’s murder

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – Two fishermen of Friendship, Corentyne were today jointly charged with the murder of their neighbor Anand Sookram called ‘Halfway’ 42 when they appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Court.

Suresh Persaud called ‘Salt Fish’ and Videsh Persaud called ‘Raju’ were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that between December 23 and 24, the men murdered Sookram. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. Relatives of the murdered man told this newscast that he was planning to report the accused to police since they were reportedly selling illegal drugs and this led to the murder.

They were both represented by Attorney-at-Law, Chandra Sohan. He requested a full disclosure of all statements, which was granted by Magistrate Artiga.

Relatives of the victim packed the courtroom and were in tears as the charge was read to the men. Sookram was a laborer and father of seven.

The Post Mortem examination is still outstanding and the men will return to court on January 29th for the report.