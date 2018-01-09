Police-constable charged with dangerous driving

A Police constable was slapped with a dangerous driving charge when he appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Court on Monday before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

Police-constable Seon Hunt is accused of driving one of the force’s vehicles while on duty in a dangerous manner and crashing it at Bloomfield Village, Coretyne on July 25th, 2017.

Hire car driver Clifford Kempadoo was also involved in the accident was given the same charge but stated that his car was parked when the police officer crashed into it.

Both men were placed on self-bail and will return to court on January 30th for trial.