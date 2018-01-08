Six new radio licenses handed out by government Posted by: admin Posted date: January 08, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Rehabilitation works to a section of Bourda Street, between Regent and North Road to commence shortly Pensioner and grandson forced to find alternative housing after their Durban Street home was destroyed by fire Former Attorney General ran the Ministry of Legal Affairs like a cook shop Young businessman found dead, police suspect suicide Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.